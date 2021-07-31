Home > Bollywood Sara Ali Khan raises the temperature in sultry monochrome photo shoot Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sara Ali Khan raises the temperature in sultry monochrome photo shoot

Bollywood’s young talent Sara Ali Khan has truly become a stylish fashion icon in the B Town! The 25-year-old Pataudi princess has recently stunned her fans and followers as she shared her sizzling pictures from her latest photo shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal 2 starlet shared stunning pictures of herself and proved once again that she can don the sexy avatar effortlessly.





In the shared pictures, Sara can be seen wearing a black bralette and black thigh-high slit skirt. She captioned the pictures as, “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho.”

The Simmba actress opted for minimal nude make-up and left her hair open, styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, who posted a video of Sara and captioned, “Bts with this (bomb emoticon)”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No.1. She will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has also been roped in for Vicky Kaushal starrer Ashwatthama.