Lisa Haydon slams the troll for saying her 'baby will be cursed'

Actor Lisa Haydon slammed the troll who commented on her promotional post on Instagram and said her “baby will be cursed" for lying about dangerous products.

Lisa posted a photograph of herself in which she is promoting a sun protection lotion and said, "Here's your reminder that even though this monsoon, the sun may be playing hide and seek- You should still not forget your sun protection!"

One netizen responded to the caption and wrote in the comment section, "lisahaydon stop selling chemicals to ruin people life. Your baby will be cursed for fooling followers." Lisa reacted to the comment with "Wow.”

Some of Lisa’s fans also slammed the user and told him to dial it down in response, while the others made sure to shower the actress with love on her post. One fan wrote, “Hey…have you blessed with girl or boy?? N when…we are waiting for good news.” Another said, “Put some pics of the new little one.”

Lisa had her third baby last month and she made the announcement in an unorthodox way. When a fan asked her, "Hey can you tell me please where're your 3 tiny babies," She had replied, "In my arms." She shares two other sons— Zack and Leo with her husband, Dino Lalvani.