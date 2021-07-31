Home > Bollywood Gauahar Khan shares one thing husband Zaid Darbar refused to put up with Sakina Mehdi | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Gauahar Khan shares one thing husband Zaid Darbar refused to put up with

Indian actress and model Gauahar Khan who tied the knot with Zaid Darbar last year appeared in an interview and revealed her husband told her he won’t marry her if she does not fulfill his one wish.

Khan shared, “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits.”

Earlier, during an interview, Khan stated, “So, my husband Zaid was kind enough to join me for the shoot because we just got married and I was a new bride. In fact, in 14 Phere I was wearing my own wedding mehendi.”

She added, “I don't know how it was so beautifully done by Allah, but all the scenes I shot post my wedding for the film were all marriage scenes.”