Priyanka Chopra challenges cousin Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling
Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 01, 2021

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took some time out to connect with her millions of fans on popular social media platform. The actress, who recently delivered power-packed performance in Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train, held an 'ask me anything session' on Instagram on Saturday.

While Parineeti told her fans to ask her only 10 cool questions as she took a stroll around a park in London, where she currently is on a getaway, one of the fans asked her a very interesting question about her cousin-sis Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

"Can you beat Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling?" a fan asked Parineeti. With a shocked expression on her face, the Ishaqzaade actress candidly admitted that her cousin was stronger than her. "Naa I think she would beat me," Parineeti replied.

Making the conversation more fun, PeeCee responded to her answer and openly challenged Parineeti for arm wrestling after the latter admitted she can’t beat her.

The Sky Is Pink actress said, “Y don’t we try it the next time u’re home parineetichopra.” The Kesari actress enlisted help from 'jiju' Nick Jonas, using a GIF of him looking nervous.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. Her next project will be Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

While, the White Tiger actress has wrapped up her project Text For You earlier this year. Her upcoming projects include Matrix 4 and Amazon series Citadel.