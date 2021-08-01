Home > Bollywood Arjun Kapoor, half-sister Janhvi open up about their old equation Sakina Mehdi | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjun Kapoor, half-sister Janhvi open up about their old equation

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and half-sister Janhvi Kapoor sat down for an interview and talked about their old equation.

While discussing about how his relationship used to be with Janhvi, the 36-year-old said , “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying.”

The Dhadak actor added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood.”

She added, “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”