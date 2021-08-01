Home > Bollywood Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar were on same page about sudden wedding Sakina Mehdi | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar were on same page about sudden wedding

In June, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar surprised their fans by announcing their marriage. The former recently sat down for an interview and talked about her spontaneous wedding.

Gautam shared, “We were just supposed to get engaged, and then were going to let time take its due course, but my 'nani' was like 'listen, this engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?' And then Aditya asked me, 'Are you ready? Shall we?' I don't know what it means, honestly.”

She added, “I'm still not able to absorb the feeling of being married. I feel the same, maybe happier."