Priyanka Chopra’s new selfie leaves husband Nick Jonas awestruck

Global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas never misses out any opportunity to treat her fans and followers with her stunning snaps. Being an avid social media user, the White Tiger starlet recently took to her Instagram handle to share latest selfie.

On Saturday, PeeCee, who is currently in UK, filming the upcoming Amazon Prime spy series Citadel, shared her gorgeous looking photo. In the caption, the actress shared two hashtags, "Selfie mode," and "Citadel."





The starlet can be seen donning a white dress in the close-shot picture. Her killer looks were enough for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas to declare, "You're hot."

Nick couldn't help but call her 'hot' in the comments section. On Instagram Stories, the Dil Dhadakne Do star also posted a picture of herself donning a blue Bvlgari dress. She wrote in her caption, "Feeling the blue."

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who on the work front, has given the back-to-back release of her Netflix films We Can Be Heroes and the Oscar-nominated The White Tiger, has also resumed filming the romantic drama Text for You and Citadel, both in the UK. Her upcoming projects also include Matrix 4.