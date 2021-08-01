Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu once gave fitting reply to troll who criticized her character Sakina Mehdi | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

During an episode of Troll Police, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu once confronted a man named Ashish who criticized her dressing sense on social media.

Pannu addressed Ashish and said, “He follows me, knows everything about me. Now it's my turn to find out more about him."

Ashish was then asked about posting comments about Pannu by the host Rannvijay, he denied saying anything against her.

The actress then said, “It was quite a long comment Ashish, how could you forget? Shall I read it to you?" She then read out Ashish’s comments in which he had criticized her dressing.

The 34-year-old read Ashish’s second comment in which he said that she share photos with short clothes to earn money. Taapsee said, "Iska matlab kya hota hai? Yeh dikha ke paisa kamati hai. (What do you mean by this? That she makes money by doing this). Kya tareeka hai mera paisa kamane ka, mujhe explain karenge aap (How do I earn money, can you explain)?"

She added, “Naam Shabana dekhi hai? Khud kara hai maine sab action (I've done all the action in Naam Shabana myself). It's humiliating to another level, after achieving so much as an independent woman, to be appreciated like this by the men of the society."