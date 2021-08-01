Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif to pull off larger than life stunts in upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ Sakina Mehdi | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Katrina Kaif to pull off larger than life stunts in upcoming film ‘Tiger 3

As per reports, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will be seen performing some big action sequences in Tiger 3.

According to source, “Katrina as Zoya is among the most iconic characters of her career and for Tiger 3, the makers have devised a massive action sequence featuring her character. It's said to be the biggest action scene of Katrina's career and she will be seen performing some never seen before stunts in the schedule.”

The insider added, “Katrina at present is in the best shape too, and it's a result of all the hard work that she has put in as a part of her prep for Tiger 3. She values the character of Zoya and wants to take the bar a notch higher with the third part. The action scene in question is a solo action set piece featuring her, which is the biggest ever for a female lead in Indian cinema.”

The source further added, “Watch out for the banter between two ISI agents - Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.”

The movie is set to release in 2022.