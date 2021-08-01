Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta admits to taking ‘rubbish work’ in films just to pay bills Zainab Nasir | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neena Gupta admits to taking ‘rubbish work’ in films just to pay bills

Veteran actress Neena Gupta opens up about performing roles she did not like, just for money in a recent chat.



However, now that she has obtained the luxury of choice, she feels it to be her obligation to perform roles she believes following the burden of responsibility she passed onto towards the public with her past decisions.

In an interview with Filmfare, Neena Gupta said, “Earlier I used to do films that I prayed would never see the light of day. I played badly-written characters because I had no work.”

The Saans and Siski actress added, “On television, I’ve never done anything that I’ve not liked. But there I could choose. With films, I needed the money so I had to do such rubbish work, you can’t imagine. There is this one film that comes a lot on TV and I cringe when I see myself in it. So yes, now I have a responsibility and I’m quite clear in my head about what I like and what I don’t want to portray.”

Recently, Neena published her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh where she detailed her childhood, her journey entering the film industry, how she fell in love and even how she became an unmarried mother to Masaba.

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be starring in the Zee 5 original Dial 100 slated to air on August 6.