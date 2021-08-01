Rocky Jaiswal sparks 'couple goals' with Hina Khan: ‘Differences are our strengths’

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal revealed in an interview, that despite their cultural differences, they were still true to each other.



The couple has been dating for quite a long time now and for them, their cultural differences only only served to become a source of strength.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky said, "I think, in India, who has not faced cultural differences? The point is whether it brings you closer or it pushes you farther. It is about two people coming together, not about how I have been brought up. It is more about what are we after we were brought up."

He added, "If the essence of the being of two people matches, then only it makes sense to be together. It is not an arrangement but a coming together, there is a difference. I think no matter what the difference is, if you are able to talk about it and you are able to communicate (then the differences should not matter)."

Regarding how their love blossoms each day, Rocky added, "We both have been very transparent with each other. We have been lovely to each other. And that has given us an advantage in terms of guiding our life forward. I think our differences are our strengths, because we know both sides of the world, probably."

Rocky and Hina met in 2009 on the sets of their drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and since then have been together.