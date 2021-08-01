Home > Bollywood Karan Johar not ready to be an in-house contestant: I can’t give up my phone' Zainab Nasir | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Karan Johar not ready to be an in-house contestant: I can’t give up my phone'

Indian film director and producer Karan Johar reveals that he is not keen on being an 'inmate' of the house, in reality show Bigg Boss.



For those unversed, It was recently announced that Karan Johar will be hosting the Bigg Boss OTT, a dream come true reportedly. The show is slated to air on August 8.

In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, Karan Johar detailed why he doesn’t want to be a contestant and admitted, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started.”

Karan Johar would be clueless without his phone as the rules of the show claims that no contestant be permitted to carry any communication device into the house.

Although he was looking forward to bossing contestants around on the set with his witty sense of humour as a host, it isnot acceptable to him to be without his phone for any length of time, whatsoever.