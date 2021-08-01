Mrunal Thakur addresses OTT release: ‘Audience health is paramount’

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently expressed her feelings regarding the health of her audiences and admitted that it is her utmost priority since she does not care if her films get an OTT release.



In the dire situation when theatres were shut, filmmakers had no option but to release films on OTT platforms and Mrunal’s film Toofan joined that list.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur reacted to the situation and admitted, “I’m an actor right now, and my first agenda is meri film bikti isiliye hai kyunki log dekhte hain. But their health is paramount and I’m not going to risk my family and neither do I want my audiences’ families to risk and go to theatres.”

The Ghost Stories actress added, “We haven’t conquered COVID. We have vaccination and things are getting under control, but not completely. As an entertainer, a person who belongs to this industry, I believe first and foremost thing is that audience rahegi, unki health achhi rahegi, toh woh film dekhenge.”

Mrunal concluded by saying, “What matters to me is reaching out to people are their convenience, they can play pause any time they want, they don’t have to spend more. Of course, as an actor, I want to attend red carpets and make that grand entry just like Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (2007). But things are changing and I’ve to get used to that.”