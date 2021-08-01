Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif leaves fans gushing over recent BTS sneak peek Zainab Nasir | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Katrina Kaif leaves fans gushing over recent BTS sneak peek

Katrina Kaif treated her fans to her goofy side this Sunday as she shared an adorable BTS photoshoot from the sets.

The actress is an active social media user who keeps her fans updated on her professional life and gives them an insight into her life by posting pictures and video clips.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a series of video clips and pictures from her photoshoot.

In the first clip, Katrina was unable to decide on a good pose as she was searching for angles clad in an olive green blazer.

Moving on to the next picture, Katrina was spotted having a jolly time with her teammates as they could be seen laughing.

Katrina captioned all these posts by writing, “Photoshoot bts dump.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.







