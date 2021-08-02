Home > Bollywood Karisma Kapoor shares adorable unseen snap of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 02, 2021 Share

Karisma Kapoor shares adorable unseen snap of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day

Bollywood’s stunning sibling duo, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-Khan have shared adorable glimpses from their lives, that shows how much the two sisters love to enjoy spending time together.

To mark the World Sisters Day and Friendship Day, B Town’s favorite Lolo shared a never-before-seen throwback photo with sister Kareena.

Taking to her Instgaram handle, the Coolie No. 1 famed actress shared the rare, unseen photo with Bebo to wish her ‘happy sisters day.’





In the caption, she wrote, “Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday”.

In the adorable photo, the 3 idiots actress can be seen turning into a hairdresser for Karisma and giving her a makeover.

Later, the Ki & Ka star also took to her Instagram and shared a fun video to mark Sisters and Friendship Day. The Good Newwz actress posted the fun reel on spending the weekend with Karisma and wrote, “What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend.”

In the shared video, the Kapoor sisters can be seen enjoying a lazy day, where they just tasted some delicious chicken, had cake for dessert and then later slept off together on the sofa. The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, the Agent Vinod actress will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.