Nupur Sanon pens emotional note for sister Kriti Sanon after watching ‘Mimi’

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has stunned the viewers and critics with her amazing performance in her latest released film Mimi. While the Dilwale actress has been busy receiving appreciation from her fans and colleagues, Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon shared a heart-touching post praising her sister for her performance in Mimi.

After watching the film on Sunday, Nupur took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of still shots of Kriti from the film. Along with the pictures, she penned down a long, detailed note, praising her sister for her stunning performance in the film.

Nupur termed her sister as "phenomenal" and revealed that she was blown away by her acting as she portrays a character of a feisty and carefree girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make money.





"I always knew your true potential. I always knew the level of acting you're capable of. But I was blown away by what I saw!! You did it, Mimi!! You were phenomenal! My Words won't be able to describe what I felt. I have laughed and laughed and then cried and cried. There wasn't even a single scene when I felt you weren't 100 per cent Mimi !!" she wrote.

She further noted that she could see "a mother who fell in love with her child instantly. I could see her forgetting her own dreams in a split second for her child. I could see her world revolving around her child. I could see her being territorial for him! I saw anger, love, disgust, joy and so many subliminal emotions in you Kriti!"

Nupur said after this performance, nobody will dub her as just a pretty face in Bollywood. "You've forced every single person who has watched Mimi to take the actor in you very seriously. And I'm so proud of you! And I'm so Happy for you! You have waited to get a film like Mimi way longer that the 9 month-wait Mimi had to for Raj Take a bow, love! kritisanon," she concluded.

Netflix’s Mimi has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak in important roles.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti has Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do along with another unannounced project in the pipeline.