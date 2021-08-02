Home > Bollywood Rohit Saraf gives hilarious details about first audition, says he was 'terrible at acting' Eesha Iftikhar | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Rohit Saraf recalled his first-ever audition at the age of 15 and revealed that he was “terrible at acting.” Rohit, who is known for his humorous nature, made fun of himself and said even the cameraperson was laughing after seeing his acting, which according to him was “so bad.”

Rohit, who made his debut in the film industry with Dear Zindagi in 2016, gave hilarious details about his first audition during a chat with Netflix. He remembered that it was for a television commercial whose shooting took place in Delhi.

“They handed me the script, and it said that I had to jump off a wall, run around and cross a couple of hurdles,” he said. “And I remember sitting in that tiny room, wondering, ‘Do they have another space where I will have to do the jumping around bit?’”

However, it didn’t take much time for Rohit to realize that he wouldn’t have to actually do the stunts during his audition. “Obviously, I was terrible at acting,” he laughed, adding “I remember the cameraman laughing because I was so bad.”

The young actor has come a long way since that audition and has bagged many big projects ever since then.

“I was taught that you need to accept that you are bad at something, in order to get better at it. So, I don’t think there will ever be a day when I will take my work for granted,” he added.