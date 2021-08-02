Home > Bollywood Shibani Dandekar reveals she has 'no regrets' standing up for Rhea Chakraborty Eesha Iftikhar | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor and host Shibani Dandekar got candid about her friendship with actor Rhea Chakraborty and said she does not have a single regret about supporting Rhea in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year.

Shibani shared that she fully embraced the fact that not everyone is going to love her and that is okay. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she talked about not doing everything up to people’s expectations, and consequentially losing a fanbase and followers for standing up for what she believes is fair.

"It didn't bother me, and I don't say this in a brave, 'I'm invincible' kind of way. It didn't bother me, because for me, it was just about being as honest and as real as possible.” she said.

Shibani continued, “I stood up for what was right. I still stand by that today. I wouldn't have it any other way. And once you know what your truth is, what people say is really irrelevant to me. And I don't know these people, so how can you affect me if I don't know who you are."

In 2020, Shibani stood up for Rhea and supported her publicly during her media trial. Shibani condemned everyone, including Sushant’s family, for giving his grieving girlfriend a hard time and accusing her of abetting his suicide. She spoke to India Today about one of Sushant’s inappropriate behavior with Rhea and said:

“Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified? Is this just lockdown entertainment for everybody?”

“Let the investigating officers do their job and leave her and her family alone. It is not anybody’s business. If you truly want justice for Sushant then leave it alone,” Shibani added.