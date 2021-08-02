Home > Bollywood Tiger Shroff recalls when trolls would ask 'Is he a hero or a heroine?' Eesha Iftikhar | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Tiger Shroff opened up about getting bullied for his looks. During a conversation with Arbaaz Khan in his talk show Pinch, Tiger spoke up about how people would troll him for his appearance and not being able to grow a beard.

Tiger, son of Jackie Shroff, made his debut in Bollywood with Kriti Sanon in Heropanti. Ever since then he has earned the reputation as one of the cinema’s most bankable action stars. But despite all that, people found criticism in how he looks.

The host, Arbaaz, said out loud the mean comments that were said to Tiger who explained the context in return. In a one-minute promo video that was posted ahead of the interview, Tiger explained that he has faced a lot of trolling regarding his looks in the early days of his career and explained in Hindi:

"Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths."

"If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me," he said