Recently, at Tokyo Olympics, Israeli gymnast named Artem Dolgopyat won a gold medal and to honor him the country’s national anthem Hatikvah was played which made people realize that Indian singer Anu Malik copied the tune of the anthem for his 1996 track Mera Mulk Mera Desh.

The song is from film Diljale which was directed by Harry Baweja.

One user on Twitter wrote, “#AnuMalik actually copied the Israeli National Anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh Song from #Diljale (1996) ???”

Another wrote, “Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man.”

One more tweeted, “There are total 193 countries in the world. So Anu Malik still has chance to make another 192 songs!”



