Parineeti Chopra to soon make announcement about her upcoming film

Recently, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra held a Q&A session on her Instagram during which she was asked about her next film.
A fan asked, “When are you announcing the next film? We've been waiting since March when you said next week."
Chopra replied, "There are so many factors involved in announcing a film!"
She added, "I'll just say this- I have been shooting during the pandemic (quietly), so trust me, a couple of announcements will come soon. Thank you for the love"
The actress was last seen in The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.