Home > Bollywood Parineeti Chopra to soon make announcement about her upcoming film Sakina Mehdi | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Parineeti Chopra to soon make announcement about her upcoming film

Recently, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra held a Q&A session on her Instagram during which she was asked about her next film.

A fan asked, “When are you announcing the next film? We've been waiting since March when you said next week."

Chopra replied, "There are so many factors involved in announcing a film!"

She added, "I'll just say this- I have been shooting during the pandemic (quietly), so trust me, a couple of announcements will come soon. Thank you for the love"

The actress was last seen in The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.