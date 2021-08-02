Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon weighs in on gaining weight for film ‘Mimi’ Sakina Mehdi | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi required her to gain weight in two and a half months. But according to the starlet this practice is not healthy.

Sanon said, “Obviously, it’s not a very healthy thing to do too often, so you have to make sure. I wouldn’t do this again and again for a character. I told myself I won’t do this again but I think when you get a character which gives you so much to do as an actor, then you end up giving yourself a lot back.”

She added, “I always knew that this is something that has a lot for me in it, so I think I was kind of willing to go that extra mile and it made a huge difference on screen. So, that makes all the impact. Bodily, it’s not a very healthy thing to do, especially because I have put on weight like in two, two-and-a-half months.”

While talking about losing weight, the 31-year-old stated, “I got my time to lose it. I did it all very naturally. But yes, as an actor you have to take care of your body and make sure you’re not making it go through these changes too often.”