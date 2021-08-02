Home > Bollywood Twinkle Khanna walks down memory lane in new post: ‘clearly the best days of my life’ Zainab Nasir | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Twinkle Khanna walks down memory lane in new post: ‘clearly the best days of my life’

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback memory from her school days on Instagram.



Twinkle hilariously joked about the haircuts they used to have back then.

Sharing the picture on social media, Twinkle wrote, "I definitely don’t miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life. The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls."

Twinkle commented on her hairstyle saying, “Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman.”

Twinkle could be spotted standing in a row behind her teacher.

Back in 2019, Twinkle made the same picture a basis of concern for children, especially girls who dropped out of school and hoped that they do not quit school due to the pandemic. She stated, “2/5 girls still don’t complete school in India.”

Twinkle is an active social media user who kept her fans updated on her family’s safety amidst the tough times.







