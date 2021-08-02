Kareena Kapoor shares selfies, recalls pregnancy regime

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to a Monday pouting selfie along with a video taking them back to her pregnancy days on social media.



In the selfie, Kareena was seen getting ready for a shoot as she played around with Instagram filters to capture the pout.

In a video clip, Kareena was spotted relaxing on a couch as she binge watched the Emmy winning sitcom named Schitt’s Creek and captioned the video clip saying, “‘Mom TV time’ is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt.”

Previously, Kareena Kapoor had launched her own book called ‘Pregnancy Bible’ which will be released this month.

The book would contain tips for all the women who are set to be mothers so as to make their journey easier.

Kareena Kapoor has two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan from Saif Ali.







