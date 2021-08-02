Home > Bollywood Mandira Bedi all smiles in recent photo: ‘My little girl asked me to smile’ Zainab Nasir | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mandira Bedi all smiles in recent photo: ‘My little girl asked me to smile’

Actress Mandira Bedi shared a post-workout photo in which she was spotted smiling on her daughter Tara’s demand after life took a huge turn for her.

Mandira lost her husband Raj Kaushal in June to a heart attack after which Mandira was very grieved.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mandira captioned, “When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing..how can I refuse.. ? #beginagain #ilovemondays.”

In the photo, Mandira was clad in her usual gym wear sitting on the floor smiling at the camera.

Fans and her friends showered her post with love and praised her looks.

Mandira has now begun to heal as she has resumed work.

On July 30, Mandira had organized a puja at her house as her husband’s death marked 30 days.







