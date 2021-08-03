Home > Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan looks fearless, seductive in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calender Eleen Bukhari | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shah Rukh Khan looks fearless, seductive in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calender

Shah Rukh Khan's new look in photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar has left fans smitten.

Bollywood's King Khan posed sans shirt in his monochrome photoshoot and opted for a wet look for the camera. SRK also paired his look with a trimmed beard.

"Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar iamsrk," captioned Ratnani on his official Instagram account.



Fans too, were quick to garner SRK with loved-up comments.

"Kaha chhupa ke rakhe the ye picture( Where did you keep hiding the picture all this time)," wrote one die-hard fan.

"Give us more SRK pictures," added another.

Take a look:







