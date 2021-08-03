Shah Rukh Khan's new look in photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar has left fans smitten.
Bollywood's King Khan posed sans shirt in his monochrome photoshoot and opted for a wet look for the camera. SRK also paired his look with a trimmed beard.
"Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar iamsrk," captioned Ratnani on his official Instagram account.
Fans too, were quick to garner SRK with loved-up comments.
"Kaha chhupa ke rakhe the ye picture( Where did you keep hiding the picture all this time)," wrote one die-hard fan.
"Give us more SRK pictures," added another.
Take a look: