During an old interview, Indian actress Madhuri Dixit discussed about how her husband Shriram Nene had no idea about Bollywood actors and he only knew megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Dixit shared that her husband did not know much about Bollywood or the actors. She said that at their reception he could only recognize Amitabh Bachchan because he had seen 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony in his childhood.

The actress said that during their reception, Nene told her that he knew that face (Bachchan’s face).

Earlier, while talking about her son Arin going to US for studies, Madhuri said, “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18.”

She added, He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."