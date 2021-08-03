Home > Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor opens up about bond with half-siblings Anshula and Arjun Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about bond with half-siblings Anshula and Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress and daughter of late Sridevi appeared in an interview and talked about how her bond with half-siblings Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor has evolved.

Anshula and Arjun are children from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage with late Mona Shourie whereas, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi are children from his second marriage with late Sridevi.

The Dhadak actor shared, "We started off by making plans over the first couple of months, but now we meet for family dinners every two or three weeks. It doesn't feel like, ‘Oh, we must make an effort or we must meet’, there is a willingness to meet as a family.”

She added, “It feels much more organic now and I don’t know whether we are similar in terms of our personalities [even Khushi and I are very different from each other], but a lot of the baggage that we once carried was addressed once we spent time with each other.”