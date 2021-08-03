Home > Bollywood Sooraj Pancholi wants Jiah Khan case to close: ‘I deserve to be set free’ Sakina Mehdi | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian actor Sooraj Pancholi appeared in an interview and talked about Jiah Khan death case in which he was charged with abetment to suicide.

On 3rd June, 2013, Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment and during that time she was dating Pancholi. Her death was ruled a suicide but her mom Rabiya says her daughter was killed.

Pancholi said, “I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn’t, I deserve to be set free from these charges.”

He continued, “This period has been tough for me. I trust that there will be light at the end of this tunnel. It has been tough on me because the industry and everything around it works on perception and the perception about me has not been what I would have liked it to be. It was ruined years ago.”

He added, “I don’t know how I survived the last eight years; my family’s support has seen me through it all,” he added. He also said that he ‘tried forgetting’ all the things he faced in the last couple of years and wants to move forward.”