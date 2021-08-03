Home > Bollywood Kajol jokes about managing body weight along with her iconic photo Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kajol jokes about managing body weight along with her iconic photo

Bollywood’s iconic star Kajol delighted her fans on social media with another hilarious post. The Dilwale famed actress shared a throwback picture of hers and joked about managing weight.

Sharing the picture from her 1998s classic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the actress added a hilarious caption. She wrote, "When your brain says 'crunches' but your stomach auto-corrects it to 'peanut butter'."

The picture showed Kajol in a blue sari, with a cute expression on her face. It was a still from her hit song Ladki Bari Anjani Hai.

Reacting to her picture, actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Lol.. story of my life!!! Peanut butter...Kuch Kuch...much much. Ho jata hai (It happens)!!"

Many of Kajol's fans reacted to the picture and called her "amazing", "favourite actress" and "fabulous."

The Fanaa famed actress, who is quite an ace at sharing throwback pictures, earlier had shared another picture with the caption, "Alexa curl my hair …. No scaring me like the last time."





Last year, the My Name Is Khan actress was seen in two films including, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played Savitri Bai, while in a short film, Devi she was seen playing a character called Jyoti. This year, she was seen in a film called Tribhanga on Netflix.