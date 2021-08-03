Home > Bollywood Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan shares first post after dad Raj Kundra's arrest Eesha Iftikhar | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan, whom she shares with her husband Raj Kundra, shared his first Instagram post following his dad’s arrest last month. Viaan shared a series of pictures, in which mother-son are embracing each other and Shilpa is giving him a loving kiss on the cheek.

Viaan took to his Instagram only hours after his mother Shilpa issued a statement on Raj’s arrest in association with the adult videos case. Meezaan, who is Shilpa’s co-star in Hungama 2, dropped a heart emoji in the comment section, while actor Tiger Shroff left a like.

Viaan’s account is not yet verified but it has thousands of followers, including his father Raj Kundra, who often tags Viaan in multiple posts. On Monday, he shared Shilpa’s statement on his Instagram story. In the statement, Shilpa attested to being a ‘‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’’ and condemned the “media trial’’ that she and her family are being subjected to.

Shilpa wrote in her statement, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”