Home > Bollywood I love my father more because of Khushi and Janhvi: Arjun Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

I love my father more because of Khushi and Janhvi: Arjun Kapoor

During an interview, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about how much his relationship with his father Boney Kapoor has improved because of half-sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.

The 36-year-old actor shared, "I’ve not lived with my father as much as I would have liked to. I keep getting told that I am like him, but I don’t see it. Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him.”

He continued, “We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to.”

The 2 States actor added, “But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level.”