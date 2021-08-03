Home > Bollywood Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on wedding rumors with Farhan Akhtar Sakina Mehdi | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on wedding rumors with Farhan Akhtar

Indian actress and model Shiabani Dandekar sat down for an interview with a publication and addressed wedding rumors with Farhan Akhtar.

The singer said, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

Dandekar added, “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work.”

She concluded, “So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually."

Dandekar and Akhtar have been dating since three years now.