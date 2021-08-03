Home > Bollywood Yo Yo Honey Singh issued court notice for domestic abuse against wife Shalini Zainab Nasir | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yo Yo Honey Singh issued court notice for domestic abuse against wife Shalini

India’s famed singer Yo Yo Honey Singh was accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini who filed a plea against him at Delhi court.



According to reports obtained by the ANI, Yo Yo had received the notice from court and his response was awaited.

In the pledge, Shalini reported that she had been subjected to verbal, physical, mental and emotional abuse multiple times.

The marital differences between the couple stemmed from their honeymoon days when Honey Singh known as Hirdesh Singh started distancing himself from Shalini, who on confrontation suffered from a severe beating.

Honey Singh was not only accused of abuse but also for alcoholism and ‘casual sex with multiple women.’

Shalini has been very active on her social media addressing issues of violence and bullying.

In an Interview with a leading daily in 2016, Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed, "I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn't working on me and crazy things were happening."