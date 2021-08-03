Suhana Khan wows fans with different looks in collage post

Actress Suhana Khan requested her fans to choose a personality as she shared a picture collage on Instagram.
In the pictures she was spotted wearing a plain black top with hoop earrings and a chain on the neck, sporting a casual look.
Her jet black hair was tied back to perfection and her eyes were rimmed with Kajal.
She received a lot of love and praise on the latest post from her friends.
Suhana captioned the post saying, “Pick a personality.”
Her best friends commented on her post. One said, “Wait, stop, I can’t choose. I'll pick them all.”
Another wrote, “You’re unreal.”
While her best friend Shanaya Kapoor was awestruck and wrote, “Beauty.”
Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan also praised his daughter, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???”
Suhana is presently a student of Tisch School of Arts in New York.