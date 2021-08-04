Home > Bollywood Virat Kohli says he misses late father, wishes 'he was still here' to raise Vamika Web Desk | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli confesses that he really misses the presence of his father after welcoming daughter Vamika with wife Anushka Sharma.

Speaking with host Dinesh Karthik ahead of India’s Test series in England, Virat revealed that he often wonders what if his father was 'still here.'

"He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.”

The cricketer lost his father in 2006 due to cardiac arrest.

Speaking on his first meeting with Anushka, Virat shared how the duo bonded over their sense of humor.

"I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone aroundme joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”