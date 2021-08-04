Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor reveals her favorite city in India, Hint: It has sweet memories with Saif Web Desk | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor reveals her favorite city in India, Hint: It has sweet memories with Saif

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is wishing brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu safe travels as he sets his journey to Ladakh.

Documenting his road trip from Mumbai, Kunal took to his Instagram and shared clips from the beautiful mountains of the city.

"First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It’s been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh," he wrote while adding Singer Mohit Chauhan's Phir Se Ud Chalatrack in the background.





Amongst many others who reacted to the post, Kareena's comment was the most loved.

"Finallllly Kunalllll…me and saifu love love love Ladak …miss us …"

Kunal then dropped a red heart emoji in response to her comment.

Ladakh happens to be the city where Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan bonded and fell in love in 2008. The duo was shooting for their film Tashan during that year.