Arjun Kapoor gears up for celebrity talk show ‘Bak Bak with Baba’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is stepping into a new area which is hosting a talk show. His show is called Bak Bak with Baba and as per reports his first guest will be half-sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The 2 States actor told a publication, “We live in a digital era where one has the liberty to create some cool, conversation starting campaigns. I have always liked to be on the forefront to create something new for my audience and fans on the internet. My recent digital IP will give everyone a sneak peek into things that might not have been known about their favorite stars.”

While talking about the show’s name, Kapoor shared, “It is a fun, endearing, informal chat session with my family, friends, and colleagues about their likes and passions. Everyone in the industry knows that I’m a chatterbox. I can talk about anything under the sun.”