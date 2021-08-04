Home > Bollywood Shilpa Shetty earns support of Himansh Kohli amid her husband's case Eesha Iftikhar | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shlipa Shetty is not alone amid Raj Kundra's case.

Despite being the center of inspection by media, Shilpa earned the support of another actor — Himansh Kohli. Only a few days after Shilpa took a stand for herself and displayed her disappointment at the main stream media for subjecting her and her family to unfair criticism, Himansh said that it was “dreadful” that Shilpa is “being dragged into all this.”

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Himansh said that whatever crime Shilpa’s husband has allegedly commited does not paint who she is as a person. He said:

"The industry is a safe and open space for everyone. We have not only accepted but celebrated actors like Sunny Leone. I don't really know the real picture behind this case, but it's dreadful that Shilpa Shetty, who is so renowned, loved and respected, is being dragged into all this.

“I just hope the mess gets sorted for their family soon,” he added.

Raj Kundra was arrested last month by the Mumbai Police for his alleged association with an inappropriate content business. He is currently in judicial custody for 14 days. Reacting to the news amid the ongoing case, Shilpa wrote in her statement:

“There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well."