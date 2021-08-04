Home > Bollywood Photos: Anushka Sharma takes internet by storm with latest casual shots Zainab Nasir | August 04, 2021 Share

Photos: Anushka Sharma takes internet by storm with latest casual shots

Actress Anushka Sharma recently shared adorable snaps straight from a park in the UK on Instagram.



Anushka has accompanied her husband, Virat Kohli to the UK for a cricket tournament and in her latest post, Anushka was seen clad in a casual outfit, sporting a peach coloured hoodie, ripped jeans and a pair of comfortable sneakers.

Anushka Sharma is an active social media user who keeps her fans updated on her personal life and work endeavours.





Some time ago the duo also celebrated their daughter Vamika’s birthday with a social media tribute and admitted, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

