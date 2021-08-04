Home > Bollywood Gauahar Khan slams fans’ ‘nosy’ attitude Zainab Nasir | August 04, 2021 Share

Gauahar Khan recently responded to nosy questions she had to face as a married female in a recent video clip.



Taking to social media, Gauahar clarified fan speculations regarding whether she lives with her in-laws or not.

The first question she was asked read, "When will u have a baby??" To this she responded, "Whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!"

The second enquired, "Why don't u live with your in laws?" and to this the star replied by saying, "My Husband and I chose what suits us!"

Gauahar was left awestruck over the interfering behaviour of her fans.

For those unversed, Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar. The duo tied the knot last year and were earlier spotted cherishing memories on their honeymoon in Moscow, Russia.