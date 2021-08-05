Home > Bollywood When Anupam Kher talked about having face paralysis during 'Hum Apke Hain Kon' Antakshari scene Web Desk | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Anupam Kher talked about having face paralysis during 'Hum Apke Hain Kon' Antakshari scene

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher once revealed that he had suffered from a severe face paralysis on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Speaking with India TV, Anupam said in Hindi, "One day I was having food at my friend Anil Kapoor's home. His wife Sunita told me 'Anupam, you are not blinking with one eye'...The next day while brushing water came out from my mouth on its own...I went to Yash Chopra and told him 'Since last night my face is shifting to the left side."

He added, "He asked me to go to the doctor...It was my first day of that scene in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! where the pillow game took place followed by songs. My doctor had asked me to not do anything for two months and just go home. He told me to take the medicines as I was in very bad shape."



"When I was returning I thought if I go home today and take rest for two months, I will stay in fear my entire life. I will think in the years ahead that if I fall ill I have to leave work. I decided not to do so. I went to Filmistan where our set was made. For a long time, Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan thought I was doing comedy by making a face," Anupam continued.

"I gathered everyone around and told them, 'This is my situation, my problem but I am ready to shoot'. If you watch that scene today I didn't have any closeup in that scene. They changed the scene and replaced the sequence with Dharmendra's scene from Sholay film where I act drunk 'mausiji mausiji'."



Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions.

