Web Desk | August 05, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian Hockey Team on winning medal at Tokyo Olympics

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all-praises for the Indian Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics.

India has had the privilege to win the medal in the sport after 41 years and SRK could not be more proud.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, the star extended congratulatory wishes to the team after it claimed a bronze medal against Germany.

"Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match."



Take a look: