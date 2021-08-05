Home > Bollywood Ajay Devgn shares heartfelt wish for Kajol on her birthday, credits her for his smile Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ajay Devgn shares heartfelt wish for Kajol on her birthday, credits her for his smile

Bollywood’s superstar diva Kajol turned a year older today (August 5). The actress is celebrating her 47th birthday with her family and friends. Prominent B Town stars and fans across the globe took to their social media handle to wish the talented star on her big day.

To make the occasion more special, Kajol’s husband and popular Indian actor Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife with a cute post.

While Ajay and Kajol, who tied the knot in 1999, are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and share a great bond, but they refrain from social media PDA. However, the Singham actor’s latest Insta post has managed to grab all the attention.





Taking to his Instagram account, the Omkara actor posted a picture of him and Kajol. In the picture, the Dilwale actress can be seen laughing and resting her head on his shoulder. At the same time, Ajay is standing with his hands folded and a faint smile on his face.

Sharing the super cute picture, Ajay wrote in the caption that, “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are kajol.

Kajol and Ajay have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. They even worked together recently, in the period epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Tribhanga actress ringed in her birthday with her family last night. The celebration included her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. The pictures of these three went viral on the internet.