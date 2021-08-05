Home > Bollywood Neha Kakkar unfollows 'Quite a few people' on instagram due to 'Bad experiences' Eesha Iftikhar | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Singer Neha Kakkar shared that she has had “bad experiences” with “quite a few people” on the social media app. She revealed that to block negativity, she had to take the step and unfollow those people from her account.

Neha took to her Instagram stories to share a note about how her experiences in general without giving away many details and revealed her new social media policy. She wrote:

“Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with!!. Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful."

But, it is not like Neha Kakkar only has had bad experiences on her IG because she's been previously open about loving her fans.

The Indian Idol judge has recently crossed 60 million followers on Instagram, becoming the third most followed Indian on the app after Virat Kohli, who has 140 million followers and Priyanka Chopra, who has 66 million. Neha celebrated the special occasion by penning down a note and wrote between the lines, “The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything.”

“Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!" she added.