Home > Bollywood When Shashi Kapoor revealed origin of his love story with Jennifer Kendal Eesha Iftikhar | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor married his wife Jennifer Kendal at the mere age of 20 in 1958. However, not everyone was pleased with his decision to marry so young— especially Shashi's father, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.

Shashi has been private about his personal matters for most of his life. But, once in a while, he would open up about his relationship with Jennifer, who was his love at first sight. During one of his last interviews before his death in 2017, Shashi revealed that the first time he saw Jennifer, he knew he wanted to marry her but his father was most displeased.

"When I saw Jennifer, when I was 18, I wanted to marry her immediatel,” she shared. “My parents were (shocked expression) said, 'My god 18 is a bit young'. So I said, 'Okay, I'll wait'. I waited two years, then they asked me 'Do you still want to?' I said, 'Yes' and they said okay."

Shashi and Jennifer share three children— sons Karan and Kunal, and daughter Sanjana. Mrs. Shashi died in 1984 and was survived by her husband, who felt a huge void in his life after that. Shashi Kapoor never married again and when he was inquired about it, he was aghasted and said:

"Oh Christ, no! I didn’t. Why? I don’t think I can. I don’t think I can find anyone better. I know I can’t. They don’t make them like that anymore."