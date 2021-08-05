Home > Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary Zainab Nasir | August 05, 2021 Share

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt music tribute to late iconic singer Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary with a medley of his songs on Instagram.



From the 1981 classic Yaarana, Ayushmann sang the much loved song of Kishore, Chookar Mere Mann ko.

The Vicky Donor actor took to her IG handle and shared a singing video and captioned it with sweet words, “You don’t sleep the entire night and then record this early in the morning. And you don’t get sleep coz it’s Kishore da’s birthday. And I'm his state MP! Bhopal is treating me well. Khandwa, his birthplace is just two hours away from here.”

This action showcased Ayushmann’s intense love for Kishore’s work and that he was his inspiration.

In the post, he was seen alongside his musician friend Akshay Varma, his trainer and addressing him he wrote, “And pls welcome akshayvarma04 , my musician friend, who trained me with the piano in Andha dhund. And now he’s training me with the dialect for Doctor G!”

The Andha dhund actor concluded, “As of now “Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon.” The song of an artiste who is immortal.’’

Fans showered Ayushmann’s video with love and praise and received thousands of likes instantly.







