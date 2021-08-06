Home > Bollywood Karisma Kapoor asked 'to add Alia' when counting actors in her family: Watch her reaction Web Desk | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Karisma Kapoor asked 'to add Alia' when counting actors in her family: Watch her reaction

Karisma Kapoor was caught off-guard with a recent comment of director Anurag Basu on Alia Bhatt.

The actor, who recently filled in for Shilpa Shetty as a judge on the sets of a dance competition, was asked how many members of her family are actors.

"How many actors are there in your family?" a contestant asked.

"So many!" Karisma responded. " My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."



To Karisma's reply, co-judge Anurag Basu went on to quip, "You can add Alia to that list now."

Karisma, surprised by the intervention, could not help but smile and zip her mouth for the cameras



Alia Bhatt has been dating Karisma's cousin Ranbir Kapoor for over three years now. The duo had also planned to tie the knot if it weren't for the pandemic.

