Home > Bollywood Lara Dutta reveals her father flew Indira Gandhi multiple times: 'felt personal connection' Web Desk | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Lara Dutta reveals her father flew Indira Gandhi multiple times: 'felt personal connection'

Indian actor Lara Dutta, who has essayed the role of Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, says the she felt a personal connection while portraying the character.

Speaking to a media outlet, Lara revealed that her father, Wing Commander LK Dutta, personally flew Indira Gandhi for her visits multiple times as her pilot.



“He had flown her many times and knew her personally. I grew up as a kid hearing stories about her. So, in a way, I felt an indirect personal connection with her," she said.



Lara continued,"Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

