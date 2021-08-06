Home > Bollywood Sara Ali Khan on parents Amrita and Saif’s divorce: ‘it was the best decision’ Sakina Mehdi | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan appeared in an interview and talked about her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s divorce.

The Kedarnath actor said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet.”

She went on, “I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time."

The 25-year-old added, "They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason."

Singh and the Tandav actor had an age gap of 13 years. They tied the knot in 1991 and parted ways in 2004.